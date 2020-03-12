Tassal Group Limited (ASX:TGR) Insider John Watson Acquires 30,000 Shares

Tassal Group Limited (ASX:TGR) insider John Watson purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$3.66 ($2.60) per share, for a total transaction of A$109,800.00 ($77,872.34).

Shares of TGR traded down A$0.16 ($0.11) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching A$3.42 ($2.43). The company had a trading volume of 2,305,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 897,858. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.71, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 3.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of A$4.16 and a 200 day moving average price of A$4.28. Tassal Group Limited has a 52 week low of A$3.76 ($2.66) and a 52 week high of A$5.25 ($3.72). The company has a market capitalization of $709.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72.

The business also recently declared a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.96%. Tassal Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.14%.

Tassal Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the hatching, farming, processing, marketing, and sale of Atlantic salmon in Australia. The company offers fresh deli, fresh salmon, smoked salmon, and canned salmon. It also procures, processes, markets, and sells other seafood species.

