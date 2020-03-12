Target Hospitality (NYSE:TH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Target Hospitality (NYSE:TH) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $76.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.39 million.

Shares of NYSE:TH traded down $0.59 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.88. 273,853 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 176,594. Target Hospitality has a 52-week low of $2.26 and a 52-week high of $12.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.99 and its 200-day moving average is $5.41.

Get Target Hospitality alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on TH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Target Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Target Hospitality from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $11.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Target Hospitality from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Target Hospitality from $5.50 to $4.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of Target Hospitality from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.88.

In related news, CFO Eric Kalamaras acquired 15,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.38 per share, with a total value of $68,249.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 35,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,541.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link

About Target Hospitality

Target Hospitality Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty rental accommodations with catering and value-added hospitality services in the United States. The company was formerly known as Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Target Hospitality Corp. in March 2019. The company is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

See Also: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Target Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.