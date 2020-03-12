TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $45.36

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $45.36 and traded as high as $56.62. TAL Education Group shares last traded at $54.24, with a volume of 4,984,693 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TAL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered TAL Education Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on TAL Education Group from $48.50 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine raised TAL Education Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective (up from $47.00) on shares of TAL Education Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded TAL Education Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.94.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.75 billion, a PE ratio of 266.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.27.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.12). TAL Education Group had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 4.12%. The company had revenue of $862.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $841.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that TAL Education Group will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of TAL Education Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in TAL Education Group by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 115,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,562,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives grew its stake in TAL Education Group by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 11,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 3,299 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new position in TAL Education Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $253,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in TAL Education Group by 10.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,367,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,509,000 after purchasing an additional 821,767 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.77% of the company’s stock.

TAL Education Group Company Profile (NYSE:TAL)

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. It offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese. The company also provides tutoring services primarily through small classes under the Xueersi, Mobby, and Firstleap brand names; personalized premium services under Izhikang name; and online courses.

