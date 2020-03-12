Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX) Shares Acquired by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank increased its position in Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.07% of Systemax worth $632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Systemax by 12.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 2,349 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Systemax by 124.8% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 31,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 17,478 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Systemax by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after buying an additional 6,084 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Systemax by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 49,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Systemax by 19.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 92,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after buying an additional 14,701 shares during the last quarter. 29.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Systemax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st.

In other news, Director Lawrence P. Reinhold sold 41,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $1,032,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 202,335 shares in the company, valued at $5,058,375. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 67.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SYX stock traded down $0.91 on Thursday, hitting $16.80. The stock had a trading volume of 135 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,472. The firm has a market capitalization of $681.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.45 and its 200-day moving average is $22.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.77. Systemax Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.16 and a 52-week high of $26.57.

Systemax (NYSE:SYX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $222.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.07 million. Systemax had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 33.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This is an increase from Systemax’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Systemax’s dividend payout ratio is 42.42%.

Systemax Company Profile

Systemax Inc operates as a direct marketer of brand name and private label industrial and business equipment and supplies in North America. It sells a range of maintenance, repair, and operation products, including storage and shelving, material handling, janitorial and maintenance products, furniture and office products, workbenches and shop desks, HVAC/R and fans, safety and security products, outdoor and grounds maintenance products, tools and instruments, and office and school supplies.

