Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,319,956 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,786 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Sykes Enterprises worth $85,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sykes Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in Sykes Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth $229,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sykes Enterprises during the third quarter worth $233,000. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in Sykes Enterprises by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 9,508 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Sykes Enterprises during the third quarter worth $424,000. 92.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYKE traded down $1.64 on Thursday, hitting $26.91. The company had a trading volume of 2,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,495. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $24.54 and a 52-week high of $38.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.70 and a 200 day moving average of $33.36. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.46, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.86.

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. Sykes Enterprises had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 3.97%. The business had revenue of $425.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.74 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on SYKE shares. BidaskClub downgraded Sykes Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sykes Enterprises in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sykes Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.67.

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides multichannel demand generation and global customer engagement services. Its customer care services include handling billing inquiries and claims, activating customer accounts, resolving complaints, cross-selling/up-selling, and prequalifying and warranty management, as well as providing health information and dispatching roadside assistance.

