Swiss National Bank Takes Position in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI)

Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 120,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $623,000. Swiss National Bank owned 0.19% of Owens & Minor as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of OMI. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Owens & Minor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Owens & Minor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Owens & Minor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Owens & Minor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $129,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Owens & Minor by 203.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 19,780 shares in the last quarter. 90.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OMI traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.84. The stock had a trading volume of 11,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,343,175. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.43 and a 1-year high of $8.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.15. The company has a market cap of $281.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.72, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Owens & Minor had a negative net margin of 0.65% and a positive return on equity of 6.83%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.002 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. Owens & Minor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.79%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Owens & Minor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Owens & Minor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st.

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

