Swiss National Bank Takes Position in HUYA Inc – (NYSE:HUYA)

Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in HUYA Inc – (NYSE:HUYA) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 36,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HUYA. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in HUYA during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in HUYA by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in HUYA during the fourth quarter worth $108,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in HUYA during the fourth quarter worth $175,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in HUYA during the fourth quarter worth $317,000. Institutional investors own 27.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on HUYA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered HUYA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine upgraded HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered HUYA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group lowered HUYA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on HUYA in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. HUYA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.75.

NYSE:HUYA traded down $1.95 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $15.80. The stock had a trading volume of 12,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,510,380. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.16 and a beta of 1.19. HUYA Inc – has a 12-month low of $16.40 and a 12-month high of $29.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.24.

HUYA Company Profile

HUYA Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company also provides advertising and online game-related services. As of December 31, 2017, its live streaming content covered approximately 2,600 games, including mobile, PC, and console games.

