Swiss National Bank Takes Position in Diamond S Shipping Inc (NYSE:DSSI)

Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in Diamond S Shipping Inc (NYSE:DSSI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 42,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $711,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diamond S Shipping during the fourth quarter worth $4,237,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Diamond S Shipping by 25.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 367,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,048,000 after acquiring an additional 73,972 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diamond S Shipping during the fourth quarter worth $885,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Diamond S Shipping during the third quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Diamond S Shipping during the second quarter worth $105,000. Institutional investors own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

Diamond S Shipping stock traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.93. 1,321 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 530,793. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $469.67 million and a P/E ratio of -39.72. Diamond S Shipping Inc has a 1-year low of $8.85 and a 1-year high of $17.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.20.

Several analysts recently issued reports on DSSI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diamond S Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Diamond S Shipping from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Diamond S Shipping from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Diamond S Shipping from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.60.

Diamond S Shipping Inc operates as a shipping company. The company operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Tankers. It provides seaborne transportation of crude oil, refined petroleum, and other production. As of March 28, 2019, it owned and operated a fleet of 68 vessels, including 15 Suezmax vessels, 1 Aframax, and 52 medium-range product tankers.

