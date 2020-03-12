Swiss National Bank Sells 4,100 Shares of PDL BioPharma Inc (NASDAQ:PDLI)

Swiss National Bank lowered its stake in shares of PDL BioPharma Inc (NASDAQ:PDLI) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 222,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.19% of PDL BioPharma worth $722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PDLI. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of PDL BioPharma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PDL BioPharma by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 73,910 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 17,999 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of PDL BioPharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $160,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PDL BioPharma by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 104,189 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 6,745 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of PDL BioPharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $437,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

Get PDL BioPharma alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of PDL BioPharma in a research note on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of PDL BioPharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PDL BioPharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of PDL BioPharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th.

PDL BioPharma stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.97. The stock had a trading volume of 15,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,659,455. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.95. The company has a market capitalization of $360.82 million, a PE ratio of -74.00 and a beta of 0.59. PDL BioPharma Inc has a 52-week low of $2.06 and a 52-week high of $3.89. The company has a current ratio of 9.94, a quick ratio of 9.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

PDL BioPharma (NASDAQ:PDLI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.53). The company had revenue of ($5.80) million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PDL BioPharma Inc will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PDL BioPharma Company Profile

PDL BioPharma, Inc acquires, manages, and commercializes commercial stage pharmaceutical assets and late clinical stage pharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Pharmaceutical, Medical Devices, and Income Generating Assets. The Pharmaceutical segment manufactures, markets, and sells prescription medicine products for the treatment of hypertension to wholesalers under the Tekturna and Tekturna HCT names in the United States, as well as under the Rasilez and Rasilez HCT names internationally.

Read More: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for PDL BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDL BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.