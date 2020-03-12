Swiss National Bank Raises Stock Position in Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR)

Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,400 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.19% of Sierra Wireless worth $661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sierra Wireless in the 3rd quarter worth $1,394,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Sierra Wireless by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 44,032 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 8,804 shares in the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its stake in Sierra Wireless by 51.8% in the 4th quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15,633 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 5,334 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Sierra Wireless in the 4th quarter worth $107,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Sierra Wireless in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.00% of the company’s stock.

SWIR stock traded down $0.70 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.88. 64,578 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 463,813. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.39 million, a P/E ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Sierra Wireless, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.41 and a 1 year high of $14.55.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $174.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.40 million. Sierra Wireless had a negative net margin of 9.89% and a negative return on equity of 4.32%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sierra Wireless, Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities cut their price objective on Sierra Wireless from $10.00 to $7.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Raymond James set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Sierra Wireless and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Sierra Wireless from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Sierra Wireless from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.10.

Sierra Wireless Company Profile

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cellular wireless devices, and provide services in the wireless communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) Solutions segment offers embedded cellular modules, short range wireless modules, global navigation satellite system modules, software, and tools to integrate wireless connectivity into various products and solutions for OEM customers, including the embedded wireless modules product portfolio; cloud-based remote device and data management solutions; and Legato, an open source Linux-based platform.

