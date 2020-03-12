Swiss National Bank Raises Holdings in Blue Bird Corp (NASDAQ:BLBD)

Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Blue Bird Corp (NASDAQ:BLBD) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,911 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.10% of Blue Bird worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Blue Bird during the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Blue Bird during the 3rd quarter valued at $225,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its stake in Blue Bird by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 17,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 3,963 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Blue Bird by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 19,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 3,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Blue Bird by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Blue Bird alerts:

In related news, CEO Phil Horlock sold 13,108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.44, for a total value of $215,495.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 429,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,057,955.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Blue Bird stock traded down $0.81 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.04. The company had a trading volume of 7,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,369. Blue Bird Corp has a 52 week low of $14.53 and a 52 week high of $23.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $421.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 1.08.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.08. Blue Bird had a negative return on equity of 60.72% and a net margin of 2.47%. The company had revenue of $153.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Blue Bird Corp will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Blue Bird from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 17th. ValuEngine raised Blue Bird from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Blue Bird from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.67.

About Blue Bird

Blue Bird Corporation designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses and related parts in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. The company offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative fuel applications through its propane-powered, gasoline-powered, compressed natural gas-powered, and electric powered school buses.

Read More: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Bird Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Bird and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.