Swiss National Bank Purchases 2,300 Shares of FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF)

Swiss National Bank raised its position in FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,209 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in FutureFuel were worth $622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in FutureFuel in the fourth quarter valued at about $118,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in FutureFuel in the third quarter valued at about $159,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in FutureFuel by 503.4% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 48,293 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 40,290 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in FutureFuel by 2.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,456 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in FutureFuel by 7.4% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 84,212 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 5,832 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.49% of the company’s stock.

FutureFuel stock traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.97. The stock had a trading volume of 810 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,324. The stock has a market cap of $419.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00 and a beta of 1.84. FutureFuel Corp. has a one year low of $9.07 and a one year high of $18.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.59.

FutureFuel Corp., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells diversified chemical products, bio-based products, and bio-based specialty chemical products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Chemicals and Biofuels. The Chemicals segment manufactures and sells custom chemicals, including agrochemicals and intermediates, laundry detergent additives, biocides intermediates, specialty polymers, dyes, stabilizers, and chemicals intermediates; and chemicals used in consumer products consisting of cosmetics and personal care products, specialty polymers, and specialty products used in the fuels industry.

