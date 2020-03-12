Swiss National Bank Purchases 1,100 Shares of Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR)

Swiss National Bank increased its position in Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,617 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.07% of Forestar Group worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FOR. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Forestar Group by 7.7% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,234 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Forestar Group during the third quarter valued at $50,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Forestar Group during the third quarter valued at $339,000. JS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Forestar Group during the third quarter valued at $1,828,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Forestar Group during the fourth quarter valued at $280,000. 31.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FOR traded down $1.61 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 612 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,715. Forestar Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.82 and a fifty-two week high of $23.11. The company has a market capitalization of $776.57 million, a P/E ratio of 14.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 3.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.85.

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.22. Forestar Group had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 7.32%. The company had revenue of $247.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.50 million. On average, analysts forecast that Forestar Group Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FOR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised Forestar Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Forestar Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Forestar Group in a report on Monday, January 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Forestar Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.20.

About Forestar Group

Forestar Group Inc operates as a real estate lot development company. It engages in the acquisition, entitlement, and development of infrastructure for single-family residential communities. Forestar Group Inc sells residential lots primarily to homebuilders, as well as sells commercial properties. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

