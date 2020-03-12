Swiss National Bank Invests $683,000 in Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP)

Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 23,500 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $683,000. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.13% of Simulations Plus as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Simulations Plus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Simulations Plus during the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Simulations Plus during the fourth quarter worth about $251,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 37.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,576 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 2,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simulations Plus in the fourth quarter valued at about $388,000. 50.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Simulations Plus stock traded down $3.53 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $26.67. 681 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,334. The company has a quick ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.29. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.74 and a twelve month high of $41.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $532.73 million, a PE ratio of 60.40 and a beta of -0.38.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 9th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.37 million. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 25.41% and a return on equity of 24.84%. Analysts anticipate that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 24,000 shares of Simulations Plus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total value of $880,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,898,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,735,944.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 31.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Simulations Plus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Simulations Plus in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Simulations Plus from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th.

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, and machine-learning-based prediction of properties of molecules from their structure worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics, and drug-drug interactions of compounds administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments that measure the rate of dissolution of the drug and additives in a dosage form; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments.

