Swiss National Bank Invests $676,000 in Napco Security Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSSC)

Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in Napco Security Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSSC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 23,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $676,000. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.12% of Napco Security Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Napco Security Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,168,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Napco Security Technologies in the third quarter worth about $1,657,000. Summit Creek Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 285,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,379,000 after acquiring an additional 24,530 shares during the period. Cadence Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 86,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,546,000 after acquiring an additional 19,130 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Napco Security Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $309,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Napco Security Technologies news, SVP Michael Carrieri sold 28,638 shares of Napco Security Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total value of $661,251.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $596,507.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jorge Hevia sold 19,673 shares of Napco Security Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.80, for a total transaction of $448,544.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 134,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,066,440.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,577 shares of company stock valued at $1,522,059 over the last 90 days. 38.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ NSSC traded down $1.22 on Thursday, reaching $16.85. 127,673 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 166,887. The firm has a market cap of $333.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.80. Napco Security Technologies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $16.51 and a fifty-two week high of $34.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 4.73.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $25.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.04 million. Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 20.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Napco Security Technologies Inc will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NSSC shares. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective (down from $33.00) on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a report on Monday, February 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Imperial Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Napco Security Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.75.

Napco Security Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells security products and software worldwide. The company offers access control systems, door security products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

