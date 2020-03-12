Swiss National Bank Increases Stock Holdings in Exantas Capital Corp (NYSE:XAN)

Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Exantas Capital Corp (NYSE:XAN) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.19% of Exantas Capital worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Exantas Capital in the third quarter worth $95,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exantas Capital by 66.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 398,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,527,000 after acquiring an additional 158,944 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Exantas Capital by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 75,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 9,147 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its holdings in Exantas Capital by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 56,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 14,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Exantas Capital by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares in the last quarter. 72.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on XAN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exantas Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded Exantas Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th.

XAN traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.06. 2,185 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 304,685. The firm has a market capitalization of $331.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 285.45, a current ratio of 285.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37. Exantas Capital Corp has a one year low of $9.64 and a one year high of $12.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.70.

Exantas Capital (NYSE:XAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.03). Exantas Capital had a net margin of 58.82% and a return on equity of 7.25%. The company had revenue of $14.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.90 million.

About Exantas Capital

Exantas Capital Corp., a real estate investment trust, primarily focuses on the origination, holding, and management of commercial mortgage loans and commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It invests in commercial real estate-related assets, including first mortgage loans, first priority interests in first mortgage loans, subordinated interests in first mortgage loans, mezzanine debt, preferred equity investments related to commercial real estate (CRE), commercial mortgage-backed securities, and CRE equity investments.

