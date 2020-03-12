Swiss National Bank Increases Stake in Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI)

Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.14% of Unifi worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Unifi by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 482,536 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $10,577,000 after purchasing an additional 5,585 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Unifi in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Unifi by 552.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 79,789 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 67,562 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Unifi by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 48,446 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 2,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Unifi in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. 80.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Unifi news, Chairman Albert P. Carey purchased 21,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.77 per share, for a total transaction of $498,663.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 57,263 shares in the company, valued at $1,303,878.51. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth G. Langone purchased 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.52 per share, with a total value of $258,240.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,255,683 shares in the company, valued at $27,022,298.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 143,717 shares of company stock valued at $3,270,957. 25.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on UFI shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Unifi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. CJS Securities downgraded shares of Unifi to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Unifi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th.

Shares of NYSE UFI traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.36. The company had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,847. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.32. The stock has a market cap of $313.67 million, a P/E ratio of 80.84 and a beta of 0.71. Unifi, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.46 and a 52-week high of $27.85.

Unifi (NYSE:UFI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The textile maker reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $169.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.60 million. Unifi had a net margin of 0.51% and a return on equity of 1.24%. On average, equities analysts expect that Unifi, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

Unifi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells synthetic and recycled products made from polyester and nylon in the United States, Brazil, China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Polyester, Nylon, and International. The Polyester segment manufactures and sells polyester plastic bottle flakes, polymer beads, partially oriented yarns, textured, solution and package dyed, twisted, beamed, and draw wound yarns to other yarn manufacturers, and knitters and weavers that produce yarn and/or fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets.

