Swiss National Bank Increases Stake in Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO)

Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Kronos Worldwide were worth $595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Kronos Worldwide by 356.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 649,207 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,030,000 after buying an additional 506,941 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide in the first quarter valued at about $5,536,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Kronos Worldwide by 386.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 207,584 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,782,000 after purchasing an additional 164,932 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Kronos Worldwide by 19.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 271,865 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,812,000 after purchasing an additional 43,569 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Kronos Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. 20.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kronos Worldwide alerts:

Shares of NYSE:KRO traded down $0.64 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.24. The stock had a trading volume of 113,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,324. Kronos Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.44 and a 52 week high of $16.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 5.22 and a quick ratio of 3.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $911.32 million, a PE ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.94.

Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.02). Kronos Worldwide had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The firm had revenue of $372.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Kronos Worldwide, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. Kronos Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.68%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on KRO shares. TheStreet cut shares of Kronos Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Kronos Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kronos Worldwide from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.67.

Kronos Worldwide Profile

Kronos Worldwide, Inc produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2) in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It produces TiO2 in two crystalline forms, rutile and anatase to impart whiteness, brightness, opacity, and durability for various products, including paints, coatings, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics, as well as for various specialty products, such as inks, foods, and cosmetics.

Featured Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Kronos Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kronos Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.