Swiss National Bank Increases Stake in 1-800-Flowers.Com Inc (NASDAQ:FLWS)

Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com Inc (NASDAQ:FLWS) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.07% of 1-800-Flowers.Com worth $695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FLWS. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 87,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com by 18.6% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 12,267 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 17,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in 1-800-Flowers.Com by 11.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 118,799 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,758,000 after buying an additional 11,772 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in 1-800-Flowers.Com during the fourth quarter worth $197,000. 38.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get 1-800-Flowers.Com alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FLWS traded down $1.57 on Thursday, hitting $14.27. 1,971 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 700,202. 1-800-Flowers.Com Inc has a 12 month low of $12.01 and a 12 month high of $21.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

1-800-Flowers.Com (NASDAQ:FLWS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty retailer reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.04. 1-800-Flowers.Com had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 3.25%. The business had revenue of $605.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.01 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that 1-800-Flowers.Com Inc will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Northcoast Research raised shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. 1-800-Flowers.Com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.86.

In other news, Director Leonard J. Elmore sold 3,000 shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.61, for a total transaction of $40,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,192 shares in the company, valued at $655,893.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About 1-800-Flowers.Com

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gourmet food and floral gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet Wire Service. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for 1-800-Flowers.Com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1-800-Flowers.Com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.