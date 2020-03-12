Swiss National Bank Increases Position in Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN)

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,400 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.18% of Willdan Group worth $648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Willdan Group by 298.8% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 382,413 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,153,000 after acquiring an additional 286,520 shares during the period. Summit Creek Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Willdan Group by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 351,618 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,174,000 after purchasing an additional 46,930 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Willdan Group by 129.2% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 25,505 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 14,375 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Willdan Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Willdan Group by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,667 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 6,715 shares during the last quarter. 87.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WLDN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Willdan Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Willdan Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Willdan Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.50.

NASDAQ WLDN traded down $1.72 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $23.27. 2,268 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,851. Willdan Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.11 and a 52-week high of $40.70. The company has a market capitalization of $311.73 million, a PE ratio of 56.76 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.97 and its 200-day moving average is $33.45.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The construction company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.14. Willdan Group had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The company had revenue of $129.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.43 million. Equities research analysts predict that Willdan Group, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Willdan Group Profile

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional technical and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive survey, program design, master planning, benchmarking analysis, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, and measurement and verification services.

