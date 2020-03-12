Swiss National Bank Increases Holdings in Sonos Inc (NASDAQ:SONO)

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Sonos Inc (NASDAQ:SONO) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 40,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Sonos were worth $636,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sonos by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Sonos by 91.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Sonos by 1.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 116,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Sonos by 1.6% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 84,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its position in Sonos by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 285,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,462,000 after buying an additional 2,462 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Nicholas Millington sold 36,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.86, for a total value of $578,144.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 79,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,584.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David Perri sold 9,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total value of $120,911.13. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,245.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 252,721 shares of company stock valued at $3,236,509. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

SONO stock traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.09. 2,987 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,707,029. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.93. Sonos Inc has a 12 month low of $9.40 and a 12 month high of $16.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -293.33 and a beta of 1.70.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.13. Sonos had a return on equity of 1.42% and a net margin of 0.33%. The firm had revenue of $562.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sonos Inc will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on SONO. Bank of America began coverage on Sonos in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut Sonos from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Sonos in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. ValuEngine cut Sonos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sonos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the United States and internationally. It provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, and components. The company offers its products through third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its sonos.com Website.

