Swiss National Bank Has $722,000 Stock Holdings in CytomX Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CTMX)

Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CTMX) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 86,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in CytomX Therapeutics were worth $722,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,840,592 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,077,000 after buying an additional 218,470 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,438,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 196.0% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 224,640 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,867,000 after buying an additional 148,740 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 112.2% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 201,004 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after buying an additional 106,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 741,144 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,159,000 after buying an additional 53,311 shares in the last quarter. 79.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on CTMX. ValuEngine raised shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays began coverage on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Nomura cut their price target on shares of CytomX Therapeutics from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.41.

Shares of CytomX Therapeutics stock traded down $0.77 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.10. 52,430 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 441,706. The stock has a market capitalization of $294.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.39. CytomX Therapeutics Inc has a 1-year low of $5.10 and a 1-year high of $12.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $8.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.69 million. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 114.46% and a negative net margin of 177.84%. Equities research analysts forecast that CytomX Therapeutics Inc will post -2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CytomX Therapeutics

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops a novel class of investigational antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. Its product candidates in clinical stage include CX-072, a Probody therapeutic targeting programmed cell death ligand 1 immuno-oncology target; CX-2009, a Probody drug conjugate (PDC) against CD166 novel drug target; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug; CX-2029, a PDC targeting CD71; and CX-188, a Probody therapeutic targeting PD-1 anti-cancer target.

