Swiss National Bank Has $701,000 Stock Position in Gogo Inc (NASDAQ:GOGO)

Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Gogo Inc (NASDAQ:GOGO) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 109,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Gogo were worth $701,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Gogo in the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in Gogo in the 4th quarter valued at about $134,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Gogo in the 4th quarter valued at about $165,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Gogo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $437,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Gogo by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 89,570 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 8,228 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on GOGO shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gogo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Gogo from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gogo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOGO traded down $0.60 on Thursday, reaching $1.89. 17,208 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,347,881. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.56 and a 200-day moving average of $5.38. Gogo Inc has a twelve month low of $2.35 and a twelve month high of $7.23. The company has a market capitalization of $219.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.18.

Gogo Profile

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides inflight broadband connectivity and wireless entertainment services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA).

