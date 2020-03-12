Swiss National Bank Has $665,000 Stock Position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CPRX)

Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CPRX) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 177,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals were worth $665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 65,449 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 22,745 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $93,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $160,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Catalyst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of CPRX stock traded down $0.51 on Thursday, hitting $3.01. 11,599 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,037,714. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.04 and a quick ratio of 5.00. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12 month low of $2.23 and a 12 month high of $7.67. The stock has a market cap of $392.61 million, a P/E ratio of 40.76 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.39 and a 200 day moving average of $4.82.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CPRX shares. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their target price on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.95.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Profile

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases. It offers Firdapse, a proprietary form of amifampridine phosphate for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome in the United States.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CPRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.