Swiss National Bank Has $651,000 Stock Position in Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENT)

Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENT) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,950 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Central Garden & Pet were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 187.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 337,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,864,000 after acquiring an additional 220,158 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Central Garden & Pet in the third quarter worth $685,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Central Garden & Pet in the fourth quarter worth $370,000. Texas Permanent School Fund purchased a new stake in Central Garden & Pet in the third quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Central Garden & Pet by 26.4% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 19,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 4,026 shares during the last quarter. 18.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CENT traded down $1.96 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $24.36. The company had a trading volume of 41 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,287. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.14. Central Garden & Pet Co has a 1 year low of $22.40 and a 1 year high of $34.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.49.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $482.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.91 million. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 3.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Central Garden & Pet Co will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

CENT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America downgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Central Garden & Pet from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Argus cut Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.50.

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, dog and cat food and treats, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

