Swiss National Bank Has $613,000 Stock Position in Mobileiron Inc (NASDAQ:MOBL)

Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Mobileiron Inc (NASDAQ:MOBL) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,100 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.12% of Mobileiron worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Mobileiron by 63.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,854 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,263 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Mobileiron in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Mobileiron during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Mobileiron during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its stake in Mobileiron by 52.3% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 23,609 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 8,109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.40% of the company’s stock.

MOBL traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.36. 22,720 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,068,657. Mobileiron Inc has a fifty-two week low of $3.39 and a fifty-two week high of $7.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.39. The company has a market capitalization of $411.46 million, a P/E ratio of -7.70 and a beta of 1.54.

Mobileiron (NASDAQ:MOBL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $54.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.98 million. Mobileiron had a negative net margin of 23.80% and a negative return on equity of 111.76%. The business’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mobileiron Inc will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Mobileiron news, SVP Gregory Randolph sold 19,863 shares of Mobileiron stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.26, for a total transaction of $84,616.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 355,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,514,911.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sohail M. Parekh sold 40,000 shares of Mobileiron stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total value of $192,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 415,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,996,008. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MOBL. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mobileiron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mobileiron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mobileiron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.31.

MobileIron, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile IT platform that enables enterprises to manage and secure mobile applications, content, and devices while offering their employees with device choice, privacy, and a native user experience worldwide. It offers MobileIron security platform, which includes MobileIron unified endpoint management, a comprehensive security platform that provides the fundamental visibility and IT controls to secure, manage, and monitor various corporate or employee-owned mobile devices or desktops that access business-critical data; MobileIron Access to block untrusted devices and apps from accessing cloud services based on security posture and compliance, as well as provide single sign-on and multifactor authentication for applications on the device; and MobileIron Tunnel that provides secure connectivity through a per-app VPN to connect applications to back-end services.

