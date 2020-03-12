Swiss National Bank Grows Stock Holdings in EZCORP Inc (NASDAQ:EZPW)

Swiss National Bank raised its position in EZCORP Inc (NASDAQ:EZPW) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,450 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in EZCORP were worth $685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of EZCORP by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 95,656 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of EZCORP in the third quarter valued at $30,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of EZCORP by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,459,137 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,419,000 after buying an additional 5,167 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of EZCORP by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 174,715 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after buying an additional 6,328 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EZCORP in the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley cut their price objective on EZCORP from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered EZCORP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered EZCORP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised EZCORP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. EZCORP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.50.

Shares of EZCORP stock traded down $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $4.16. 39,123 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 652,398. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.16 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 5.35, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. EZCORP Inc has a fifty-two week low of $4.18 and a fifty-two week high of $11.25.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $222.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.17 million. EZCORP had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 0.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that EZCORP Inc will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EZCORP Profile

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans. It operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other International. The company offers pawn loans, which are non-recourse loans collateralized by tangible personal property, including jewelry, consumer electronics, power tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and sells merchandise, such as collateral forfeited from pawn lending operations and used merchandise purchased from customers.

