Swiss National Bank Buys New Position in Pagerduty Inc (NYSE:PD)

Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Pagerduty Inc (NYSE:PD) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 29,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $681,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PD. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in shares of Pagerduty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pagerduty in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Pagerduty in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Pagerduty during the third quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Hershey Trust Co. acquired a new position in Pagerduty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. 65.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Dan Alexandru Solomon sold 52,687 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total transaction of $1,268,176.09. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,740,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,033,883.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Stacey Giamalis sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total value of $25,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 107,370 shares of company stock valued at $2,624,764.

Shares of NYSE:PD traded down $1.66 during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.44. 5,066 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,078,715. Pagerduty Inc has a 1-year low of $17.58 and a 1-year high of $59.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.45.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PD. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pagerduty in a report on Sunday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pagerduty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Pagerduty from $60.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Pagerduty in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Pagerduty from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.93.

Pagerduty Company Profile

PagerDuty, Inc operates an On-Call Management platform. The company's platform collects signals from software-enabled system or device, correlates and interprets signals to identify events, and engages team members to take action in real time. It serves developer, IT, security, and customer support segments.

