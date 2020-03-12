Swiss National Bank Buys 900 Shares of Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC)

Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,180 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Tejon Ranch were worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Tejon Ranch by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,366 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the period. Signia Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tejon Ranch by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Signia Capital Management LLC now owns 226,137 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $3,613,000 after acquiring an additional 70,753 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Tejon Ranch in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Foundation Resource Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tejon Ranch by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 161,553 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $2,582,000 after acquiring an additional 9,497 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tejon Ranch in the third quarter valued at approximately $398,000. 69.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Tejon Ranch news, major shareholder Dt Four Partners, Llc acquired 2,357 shares of Tejon Ranch stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.85 per share, with a total value of $37,358.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,077,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,082,448.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 19.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TRC traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $13.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 273 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,453. Tejon Ranch has a one year low of $13.90 and a one year high of $18.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 3.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $376.93 million, a PE ratio of 33.98 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.36.

Tejon Ranch Co operates as a diversified real estate development and agribusiness company. It operates through five segments: Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development, Resort/Residential Real Estate Development, Mineral Resources, Farming, and Ranch Operations. The Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development segment engages in the entitling, planning, and permitting of land for development; construction of infrastructure; construction of pre-leased buildings, and buildings to be leased or sold; and sale of land to third parties for their own development.

