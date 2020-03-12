Swiss National Bank Buys 900 Shares of Air Transport Services Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG)

Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Air Transport Services Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,450 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Air Transport Services Group were worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moab Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 3.0% in the third quarter. Moab Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,959,537 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,189,000 after purchasing an additional 57,450 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 41.8% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,875,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,416,000 after acquiring an additional 553,149 shares during the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 842,999 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,777,000 after acquiring an additional 4,743 shares during the last quarter. Mercator Fund Cayman Master LP purchased a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,103,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 158.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 378,715 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,960,000 after acquiring an additional 232,184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on ATSG shares. BidaskClub downgraded Air Transport Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine raised Air Transport Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Air Transport Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered Air Transport Services Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Air Transport Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

Shares of ATSG traded down $1.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.81. The company had a trading volume of 3,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 671,917. The firm has a market cap of $818.75 million, a P/E ratio of -20.00 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26. Air Transport Services Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.00 and a 52-week high of $25.60.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.14. Air Transport Services Group had a return on equity of 24.61% and a net margin of 4.21%. The company had revenue of $403.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. Air Transport Services Group’s revenue was up 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Air Transport Services Group Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Air Transport Services Group news, CFO Quint O. Turner sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.25, for a total transaction of $69,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 198,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,611,637.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Air Transport Services Group

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the airfreight and logistics industry. The company owns and leases cargo aircraft to airlines and other customers. It also provides airline operations to delivery companies, airlines, freight forwarders, and the U.S. Military, as well as operates charter agreements.

