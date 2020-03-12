Swiss National Bank Buys 3,300 Shares of GTT Communications Inc (NYSE:GTT)

Swiss National Bank grew its stake in GTT Communications Inc (NYSE:GTT) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.10% of GTT Communications worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of GTT Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GTT Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GTT Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $374,000. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GTT Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Finally, Adalta Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of GTT Communications by 85.0% during the third quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 47,450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 21,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Spruce House Partnership Lp purchased 559,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.94 per share, with a total value of $6,674,877.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 40.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:GTT traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.33. The stock had a trading volume of 3,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,782. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.03, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.21. GTT Communications Inc has a 12-month low of $4.67 and a 12-month high of $43.35. The stock has a market cap of $646.84 million, a P/E ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 0.89.

GTT Communications (NYSE:GTT) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.07). GTT Communications had a negative return on equity of 14.32% and a negative net margin of 6.13%. The firm had revenue of $423.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.96) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that GTT Communications Inc will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GTT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of GTT Communications in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on GTT Communications from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Cowen downgraded GTT Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 25th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on GTT Communications from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised GTT Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

About GTT Communications

GTT Communications, Inc provides cloud networking services to multinational enterprises, carriers, and government customers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers private, public, and hybrid cloud network solutions; high bandwidth-Internet connectivity and IP transit, as well as broadband and wireless Internet access services; managed equipment, security, and hosting services; and voice services consisting of session initiation protocol trunking and hosted private branch exchange services.

