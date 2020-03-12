Swiss National Bank Buys 17,700 Shares of Endeavour Silver Corp (NYSE:EXK)

Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Endeavour Silver Corp (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 263,900 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.19% of Endeavour Silver worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Endeavour Silver by 3,178.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,042,298 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010,505 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Endeavour Silver by 429.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 147,172 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 119,372 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Endeavour Silver by 287.3% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 124,668 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 92,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in Endeavour Silver by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 25,187 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 5,866 shares in the last quarter. 19.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE EXK traded down $0.25 on Thursday, hitting $1.18. The stock had a trading volume of 31,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,582,541. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Endeavour Silver Corp has a 52-week low of $1.40 and a 52-week high of $3.20. The stock has a market cap of $231.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 0.74.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The mining company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.10). Endeavour Silver had a negative return on equity of 35.13% and a negative net margin of 39.50%. The firm had revenue of $34.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Endeavour Silver Corp will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

EXK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from $3.00 to $3.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Pi Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Endeavour Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Noble Financial downgraded shares of Endeavour Silver from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Endeavour Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Endeavour Silver currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.88.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold deposits and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the Guanaceví mine in Durango; the Bolañitos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Cubo mine in Guanajuato.

