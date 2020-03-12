Swiss National Bank Buys 1,400 Shares of Golden Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:GDEN)

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Golden Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:GDEN) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.13% of Golden Entertainment worth $715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GDEN. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Golden Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Golden Entertainment by 10.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Golden Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $253,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Golden Entertainment by 4.2% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Golden Entertainment by 12.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 3,157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GDEN stock traded down $1.12 on Thursday, hitting $8.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,416. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.52. The company has a market cap of $316.11 million, a PE ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 1.49. Golden Entertainment Inc has a one year low of $9.73 and a one year high of $21.67.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GDEN. ValuEngine downgraded Golden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Golden Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. BidaskClub downgraded Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Golden Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.50.

Golden Entertainment Company Profile

Golden Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, finance, management, and ownership of casino properties. It operates through the Distributed Gaming and Casinos segments. The Distributed Gaming segment involves in the installation, maintenance, and operation of slots and amusement devices in non-casino locations such as grocery stores, convenience stores, liquor stores, restaurants, bars, and taverns; and the operation of wholly-owned branded taverns targeting local patrons.

