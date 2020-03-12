Swiss National Bank Boosts Stock Position in Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII)

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.11% of Energy Recovery worth $618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Recovery by 2,000.0% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 10,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Energy Recovery in the 4th quarter worth $112,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Energy Recovery by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,843 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Energy Recovery in the 4th quarter worth $172,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Energy Recovery by 63.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 8,301 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Energy Recovery stock traded down $0.89 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.61. 5,311 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 218,761. The company has a market capitalization of $454.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.90 and a beta of 3.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 4.01. Energy Recovery, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.21 and a 52-week high of $12.04.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Energy Recovery had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 14.98%. The company had revenue of $15.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.70 million. On average, research analysts predict that Energy Recovery, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Emily Smith sold 7,683 shares of Energy Recovery stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total transaction of $84,666.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 46,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $510,854.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Farshad Ghasripoor sold 2,869 shares of Energy Recovery stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $28,690.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 67,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $671,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,735 shares of company stock valued at $273,070 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ERII. BidaskClub raised Energy Recovery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Energy Recovery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine cut Energy Recovery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.20.

Energy Recovery, Inc provides energy solutions to industrial fluid flow markets under the ERI, PX, Pressure Exchanger, PX Pressure Exchanger, AT, AquaBold, VorTeq, MTeq, IsoBoost, and IsoGen names. The company operates through Water and Oil & Gas segments. It offers pressure exchanger energy recovery devices for water desalination plants; hydraulic turbochargers for low-pressure brackish, high-pressure seawater reverse osmosis systems, and other water treatment applications; and high-pressure and circulation pumps for small- to medium-sized desalination plants.

