Swiss National Bank Acquires 5,300 Shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI)

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 194,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.17% of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SPPI. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 1,280.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 37,573 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 5,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 38,321 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,816 shares during the last quarter. 68.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SPPI. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price target (down from $17.00) on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.75 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.13.

SPPI stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.08. The company had a trading volume of 8,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,864,984. The firm has a market cap of $271.72 million, a PE ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 2.25. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.26 and a 12 month high of $11.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.28.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.02). The business’s quarterly revenue was up NaN% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.30) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Thomas J. Riga sold 11,381 shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.37, for a total value of $38,353.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 246,678 shares in the company, valued at $831,304.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,764 shares of company stock worth $123,463. Insiders own 9.35% of the company’s stock.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company offers KHAPZORY, a novel folate analog and the pharmacologically active levo-isomer of d, and 1-leucovorin; FOLOTYN, a folate analogue metabolic inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma (PTCL); ZEVALIN injection to treat non-Hodgkin's lymphoma; MARQIBO for adult patients with Philadelphia chromosome-negative acute lymphoblastic leukemia; BELEODAQ, a histone deacytelase, or HDAC, inhibitor for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory PTCL; and EVOMELA for use as a conditioning treatment prior to autologous stem cell transplant in multiple myeloma patients.

