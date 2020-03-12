SunTrust Banks Weighs in on Trustmark Corp’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:TRMK)

Trustmark Corp (NASDAQ:TRMK) – SunTrust Banks dropped their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Trustmark in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 9th. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Demba now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.57. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Hold” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Trustmark’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.47 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.10 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.01 EPS.

TRMK has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trustmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Trustmark from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

TRMK stock opened at $22.87 on Tuesday. Trustmark has a 52 week low of $22.44 and a 52 week high of $36.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.10.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.03). Trustmark had a net margin of 21.18% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The company had revenue of $156.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Trustmark by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 34,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Trustmark by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 37,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Trustmark by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Trustmark by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Trustmark by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 165,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,709,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. Trustmark’s payout ratio is 37.55%.

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit.

