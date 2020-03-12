SunTrust Banks Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for South State Corp (NASDAQ:SSB)

South State Corp (NASDAQ:SSB) – Equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks lowered their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of South State in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 9th. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Demba now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $1.30 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.42. SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for South State’s Q1 2021 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.51 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.45 EPS.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $162.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.15 million. South State had a return on equity of 8.26% and a net margin of 25.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share.

SSB has been the topic of several other research reports. BidaskClub upgraded South State from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine upgraded South State from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded South State from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on South State in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. South State currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSB opened at $57.15 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97. South State has a 52-week low of $56.48 and a 52-week high of $88.10.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of South State by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,318 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,931,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of South State by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,377 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of South State by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 24,496 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of South State by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,343 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of South State by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 56,774 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,925,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. 80.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Robert H. Demere, Jr. acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $59.27 per share, with a total value of $177,810.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 52,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,086,840.87. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. This is an increase from South State’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. South State’s dividend payout ratio is 33.39%.

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, trust and wealth management services, and consumer finance loans. The company accepts demand deposits, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and other time deposits; and offers lending and credit card, and ATM processing services.

