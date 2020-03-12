SunTrust Banks Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $68.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.61% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “focus list” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Activision Blizzard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.81.

NASDAQ ATVI opened at $59.33 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $46.13 billion, a PE ratio of 30.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.70. Activision Blizzard has a 52 week low of $41.84 and a 52 week high of $64.53.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 23.18% and a return on equity of 13.16%. Activision Blizzard’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert J. Morgado sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.24, for a total value of $1,991,680.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 85,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,300,420.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATVI. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 11,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 3rd quarter valued at $95,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 2,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 134,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,122,000 after acquiring an additional 13,239 shares during the last quarter. 88.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

