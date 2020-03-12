SunTrust Banks Lowers Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) to Hold

SunTrust Banks cut shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has $130.00 target price on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on VMC. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Vulcan Materials in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $116.00 target price on the stock. Stephens cut Vulcan Materials from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their target price for the company from $177.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, February 24th. Bank of America upgraded Vulcan Materials from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $162.00 to $157.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Vulcan Materials in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a hold rating and a $156.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $150.71.

Shares of NYSE:VMC opened at $117.61 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $136.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.90. The stock has a market cap of $16.87 billion, a PE ratio of 25.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.58. Vulcan Materials has a one year low of $109.19 and a one year high of $152.49.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.53% and a return on equity of 11.55%. Vulcan Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th were given a $0.34 dividend. This is a positive change from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 25th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.94%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Vulcan Materials by 4.7% in the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,716 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vulcan Materials by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,016 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Vulcan Materials by 54.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 264 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Vulcan Materials by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 6,033 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC raised its position in Vulcan Materials by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. 90.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services for use in the construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

