Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) versus USANA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:USNA) Financial Analysis

Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) and USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sundial Growers and USANA Health Sciences’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sundial Growers N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A USANA Health Sciences $1.06 billion 1.42 $100.53 million $4.41 15.85

USANA Health Sciences has higher revenue and earnings than Sundial Growers.

Profitability

This table compares Sundial Growers and USANA Health Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sundial Growers N/A N/A N/A USANA Health Sciences 9.48% 27.90% 19.48%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

14.3% of Sundial Growers shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.1% of USANA Health Sciences shares are held by institutional investors. 42.5% of USANA Health Sciences shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Sundial Growers and USANA Health Sciences, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sundial Growers 0 2 1 0 2.33 USANA Health Sciences 0 2 2 0 2.50

Sundial Growers presently has a consensus target price of $5.88, suggesting a potential upside of 545.60%. USANA Health Sciences has a consensus target price of $70.00, suggesting a potential upside of 0.17%. Given Sundial Growers’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Sundial Growers is more favorable than USANA Health Sciences.

Summary

USANA Health Sciences beats Sundial Growers on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sundial Growers

Sundial Growers, Inc. produces, distributes, and sells cannabis. It intends to target the premium segment of the adult-use cannabis market. The company was founded by Stanley J. Swiatek and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About USANA Health Sciences

USANA Health Sciences, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products primarily to reduce the risk of chronic degenerative disease. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include low-glycemic meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products, which provide macro-nutrition. It also provides Sensébeautiful science products, such as personal care products that support healthy skin and hair through topical nourishment, moisturization, and protection; Celavive, a skin care regimen for various skin care types and ethnicities; and other products for prenatal, infant, and young child age groups. In addition, the company offers materials and online tools to assist associates in building their businesses, as well as in marketing products. It offers its products directly in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

