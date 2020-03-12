Studio Retail Group (LON:STU) Stock Price Down 2.2%

Shares of Studio Retail Group plc (LON:STU) dropped 2.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 194.50 ($2.56) and last traded at GBX 196.50 ($2.58), approximately 28,256 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 201 ($2.64).

The company has a market capitalization of $146.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 608.55, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 3.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 228.56.

Studio Retail Group Company Profile (LON:STU)

Studio Retail Group plc operates as a digital value retailer in the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Studio and Education. The Studio segment engages in the sale of various products covering leisurewear, electrical, household, textile, bedding, furniture, nursery products, gifts, and greeting cards through a combination of direct marketing and online via the studio.co.uk and ace.co.uk Websites.

Further Reading: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Studio Retail Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Studio Retail Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.