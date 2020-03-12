Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Crew Energy (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) Price Target to $0.30

Crew Energy (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $0.65 to $0.30 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target points to a potential upside of 104.36% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Crew Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

CWEGF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.15. 70,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,346. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.39. Crew Energy has a 1-year low of $0.14 and a 1-year high of $1.03.

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. The company primarily holds interests in the Septimus/West Septimus, Tower, Groundbirch, Attachie, and Portage assets comprising approximately 438 net sections with condensate, light oil, liquids-rich natural gas, and dry gas reserves located in the Montney area situated to the south and west of Fort St.

