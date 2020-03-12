Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) to Hold

Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have $13.00 price objective on the oil and gas producer’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $54.00.

A number of other analysts have also commented on BCEI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.60.

BCEI stock traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.81. 17,501 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 297,637. The company has a market cap of $242.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Bonanza Creek Energy has a 52 week low of $9.18 and a 52 week high of $26.75.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BCEI. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 60,673 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,358,000 after buying an additional 3,881 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 25,255 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 3,954 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,486 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the last quarter.

About Bonanza Creek Energy

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, focuses on the extraction of onshore oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. The company's primary oil and liquids-weighted assets are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. As of December 31, 2018, it had proved reserves of 116.8 million barrel of oil equivalent.

