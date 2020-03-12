Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) to Hold

Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have $13.00 price objective on the oil and gas producer’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $54.00.
A number of other analysts have also commented on BCEI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.60.
BCEI stock traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.81. 17,501 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 297,637. The company has a market cap of $242.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Bonanza Creek Energy has a 52 week low of $9.18 and a 52 week high of $26.75.
About Bonanza Creek Energy
Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, focuses on the extraction of onshore oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. The company's primary oil and liquids-weighted assets are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. As of December 31, 2018, it had proved reserves of 116.8 million barrel of oil equivalent.
