Stephen A. Lasher Acquires 10,000 Shares of Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) Stock

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) Director Stephen A. Lasher acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.89 per share, with a total value of $228,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 117,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,693,969.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Weingarten Realty Investors stock traded down $1.98 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $20.67. 78,840 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,091,654. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.72. Weingarten Realty Investors has a twelve month low of $23.18 and a twelve month high of $32.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 8.47, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.74.
Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. Weingarten Realty Investors had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 64.82%. The firm had revenue of $119.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.83 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Weingarten Realty Investors will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,978,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Weingarten Realty Investors by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,139,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,828,000 after acquiring an additional 54,658 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its position in Weingarten Realty Investors by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 64,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,010,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Weingarten Realty Investors by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 281,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,791,000 after acquiring an additional 6,526 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Weingarten Realty Investors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $390,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.
WRI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded Weingarten Realty Investors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Weingarten Realty Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Weingarten Realty Investors from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Citigroup upgraded Weingarten Realty Investors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on Weingarten Realty Investors from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Weingarten Realty Investors currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.40.
About Weingarten Realty Investors
Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At March 31, 2019, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 177 properties which are located in 17 states spanning the country from coast to coast.
