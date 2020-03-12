Stephen A. Lasher Acquires 10,000 Shares of Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) Stock

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) Director Stephen A. Lasher acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.89 per share, with a total value of $228,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 117,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,693,969.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Weingarten Realty Investors stock traded down $1.98 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $20.67. 78,840 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,091,654. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.72. Weingarten Realty Investors has a twelve month low of $23.18 and a twelve month high of $32.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 8.47, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.74.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. Weingarten Realty Investors had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 64.82%. The firm had revenue of $119.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.83 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Weingarten Realty Investors will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.65%. Weingarten Realty Investors’s payout ratio is currently 75.24%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,978,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Weingarten Realty Investors by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,139,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,828,000 after acquiring an additional 54,658 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its position in Weingarten Realty Investors by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 64,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,010,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Weingarten Realty Investors by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 281,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,791,000 after acquiring an additional 6,526 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Weingarten Realty Investors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $390,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

WRI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded Weingarten Realty Investors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Weingarten Realty Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Weingarten Realty Investors from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Citigroup upgraded Weingarten Realty Investors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on Weingarten Realty Investors from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Weingarten Realty Investors currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.40.

About Weingarten Realty Investors

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At March 31, 2019, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 177 properties which are located in 17 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

