Stellus Capital Investment Corp (NYSE:SCM) Director J Tim Arnoult Buys 10,000 Shares

Stellus Capital Investment Corp (NYSE:SCM) Director J Tim Arnoult purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.74 per share, for a total transaction of $107,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of NYSE SCM traded down $1.58 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,832. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.90. Stellus Capital Investment Corp has a one year low of $10.26 and a one year high of $15.04. The company has a market cap of $210.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.85.
Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The investment management company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.04. Stellus Capital Investment had a net margin of 44.88% and a return on equity of 8.74%. The business had revenue of $15.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.41 million. Research analysts anticipate that Stellus Capital Investment Corp will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCM. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $144,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in Stellus Capital Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $168,000. Chapwood Capital Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $383,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 30,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guild Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment in the fourth quarter valued at $285,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.64% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stellus Capital Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th.
Stellus Capital Investment Company Profile
Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund seeks to invest in companies with an EBITDA between $5 million and $50 million.
Featured Story: Institutional Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Stellus Capital Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stellus Capital Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.