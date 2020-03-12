Stellus Capital Investment Corp (NYSE:SCM) Director J Tim Arnoult Buys 10,000 Shares

Stellus Capital Investment Corp (NYSE:SCM) Director J Tim Arnoult purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.74 per share, for a total transaction of $107,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE SCM traded down $1.58 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,832. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.90. Stellus Capital Investment Corp has a one year low of $10.26 and a one year high of $15.04. The company has a market cap of $210.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.85.

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The investment management company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.04. Stellus Capital Investment had a net margin of 44.88% and a return on equity of 8.74%. The business had revenue of $15.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.41 million. Research analysts anticipate that Stellus Capital Investment Corp will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.1133 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.38%. Stellus Capital Investment’s payout ratio is currently 110.57%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCM. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $144,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in Stellus Capital Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $168,000. Chapwood Capital Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $383,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 30,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guild Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment in the fourth quarter valued at $285,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stellus Capital Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th.

Stellus Capital Investment Company Profile

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund seeks to invest in companies with an EBITDA between $5 million and $50 million.

