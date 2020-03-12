Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) SVP Miguel Alvarez Acquires 9,300 Shares of Stock

Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) SVP Miguel Alvarez bought 9,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.32 per share, with a total value of $198,276.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,836.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Steel Dynamics stock traded down $2.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $19.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,581,751. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The stock has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.66. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.30 and a 12 month high of $36.65.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 17.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This is an increase from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.25%. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 30.97%.

Steel Dynamics announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 26th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 8.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on STLD. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 7th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Steel Dynamics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Steel Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 1,103.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,774,356 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $172,538,000 after purchasing an additional 5,294,630 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,532,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $153,730,000 after purchasing an additional 464,899 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth $138,530,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,807,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $129,622,000 after purchasing an additional 713,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,044,929 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $104,287,000 after purchasing an additional 109,758 shares during the last quarter. 83.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the steel products manufacturing and metals recycling businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

Featured Article: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.