Steadfast Group Ltd (ASX:SDF) Insider Francis O’Halloran Sells 75,000 Shares

Steadfast Group Ltd (ASX:SDF) insider Francis O’Halloran sold 75,000 shares of Steadfast Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$3.71 ($2.63), for a total transaction of A$278,550.00 ($197,553.19).

Shares of SDF traded down A$0.13 ($0.09) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching A$3.21 ($2.28). 8,445,701 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,150,000. The company’s fifty day moving average price is A$3.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is A$3.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -291.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.80. Steadfast Group Ltd has a 12 month low of A$3.02 ($2.14) and a 12 month high of A$4.10 ($2.91).

Get Steadfast Group alerts:

The business also recently announced a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.036 per share. This is a positive change from Steadfast Group’s previous Interim dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. Steadfast Group’s payout ratio is presently -818.18%.

Steadfast Group Limited provides general insurance brokerage services Australasia, Asia, and Europe. It also provides insurance underwriting services; and other complementary businesses, including technology, back office, work health consultancy, reinsurance, wholesale insurance and analytics, life insurance, and specialized legal practice.

See Also: Arbitrage

Receive News & Ratings for Steadfast Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steadfast Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.