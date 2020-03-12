State Street Corp Raises Stock Position in Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI)

State Street Corp lifted its position in Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 494,041 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 11,505 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Unifi were worth $12,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Unifi in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Unifi in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of Unifi by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 6,445 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Unifi in the 4th quarter worth approximately $196,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Unifi in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $215,000. 80.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Unifi alerts:

UFI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Unifi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. CJS Securities cut shares of Unifi to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Unifi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th.

In other Unifi news, Director Kenneth G. Langone acquired 18,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.24 per share, for a total transaction of $444,004.08. Also, CFO Craig A. Creaturo bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.78 per share, for a total transaction of $39,450.00. Insiders purchased a total of 143,717 shares of company stock valued at $3,270,957 over the last quarter. 25.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UFI stock traded down $0.53 during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.25. The company had a trading volume of 834 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,847. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.32. The company has a market cap of $313.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.11 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 3.95. Unifi, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.46 and a twelve month high of $27.85.

Unifi (NYSE:UFI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The textile maker reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $169.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.60 million. Unifi had a return on equity of 1.24% and a net margin of 0.51%. Sell-side analysts expect that Unifi, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Unifi Company Profile

Unifi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells synthetic and recycled products made from polyester and nylon in the United States, Brazil, China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Polyester, Nylon, and International. The Polyester segment manufactures and sells polyester plastic bottle flakes, polymer beads, partially oriented yarns, textured, solution and package dyed, twisted, beamed, and draw wound yarns to other yarn manufacturers, and knitters and weavers that produce yarn and/or fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets.

See Also: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI).

Receive News & Ratings for Unifi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unifi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.