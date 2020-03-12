State Street Corp Raises Stake in Spartan Motors Inc (NASDAQ:SPAR)

State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Spartan Motors Inc (NASDAQ:SPAR) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 662,333 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,618 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 1.91% of Spartan Motors worth $11,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPAR. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Spartan Motors by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 49,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Spartan Motors by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 59,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Spartan Motors by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 118,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 6,599 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spartan Motors during the 3rd quarter worth about $505,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Spartan Motors by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 175,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,414,000 after acquiring an additional 37,923 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Spartan Motors alerts:

In other Spartan Motors news, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 12,500 shares of Spartan Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.20, for a total transaction of $227,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 577,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,504,585. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Spartan Motors stock traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $12.25. 2,934 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 342,422. Spartan Motors Inc has a 12 month low of $8.38 and a 12 month high of $20.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $425.07 million, a P/E ratio of 25.13 and a beta of 1.60.

SPAR has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered Spartan Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Spartan Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Spartan Motors from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

Spartan Motors Company Profile

Spartan Motors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and sells specialty and heavy-duty vehicles in the United States, Canada, South America, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Fleet Vehicles and Services, Emergency Response Vehicles, and Specialty Chassis and Vehicles.

Featured Article: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Spartan Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spartan Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.