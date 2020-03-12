State Street Corp Purchases 116,357 Shares of Fossil Group Inc (NASDAQ:FOSL)

State Street Corp lifted its position in Fossil Group Inc (NASDAQ:FOSL) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,524,522 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock after acquiring an additional 116,357 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 3.02% of Fossil Group worth $12,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FOSL. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Fossil Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Fossil Group by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 151,808 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after buying an additional 8,187 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Fossil Group by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 80,767 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after buying an additional 10,548 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Fossil Group by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 39,200 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Fossil Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $133,000. Institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOSL traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,879,736. Fossil Group Inc has a 52 week low of $3.74 and a 52 week high of $15.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $204.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.90.

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The accessories brand company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.85). Fossil Group had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a negative return on equity of 6.26%. The business had revenue of $711.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fossil Group Inc will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William B. Chiasson acquired 22,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.57 per share, with a total value of $101,454.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory A. Mckelvey acquired 60,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.39 per share, for a total transaction of $265,024.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

FOSL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Fossil Group from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Fossil Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Fossil Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fossil Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

Fossil Group Profile

Fossil Group, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes consumer fashion accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its principal products include men's and women's fashion watches and jewelry, smartwatches, handbags, small leather goods, belts, and sunglasses.

